Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Price Target Lowered to SEK 118 at Barclays

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Barclays from SEK 121 to SEK 118 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SVNLY. Berenberg Bank raised Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from SEK 87 to SEK 101 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Societe Generale lowered Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. DNB Markets upgraded Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. SEB Equities lowered Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 99 to SEK 103 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.60.

Get Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SVNLY traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.87. The company had a trading volume of 231,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,235. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a twelve month low of $4.01 and a twelve month high of $6.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.64.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden, United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, Norway, The Netherlands, Capital Markets, and Others. The Capital Markets segment refers to the investment bank, including securities trading, and investment advisory services.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.