T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) PT Raised to $253.00 at BMO Capital Markets

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $234.00 to $253.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the asset manager’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TROW. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a buy rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $211.00 to $204.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $188.07.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $216.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $208.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.61. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12 month low of $124.94 and a 12 month high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 35.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group will post 12.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Sebastien Page sold 7,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total value of $1,694,023.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,235 shares in the company, valued at $7,785,173.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total transaction of $1,689,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,817 shares of company stock worth $3,622,239. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TROW. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,688,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,098 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 33,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

