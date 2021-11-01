Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $865.20 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) will announce sales of $865.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eighteen analysts have provided estimates for Take-Two Interactive Software’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $935.50 million and the lowest is $789.22 million. Take-Two Interactive Software reported sales of $957.53 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will report full-year sales of $3.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $4.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Take-Two Interactive Software.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The company had revenue of $711.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on TTWO shares. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down from $225.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, September 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.30.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total transaction of $25,293.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,770,852.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 74.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 130.0% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

TTWO traded up $2.80 on Wednesday, hitting $183.80. 1,513,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,314,990. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $162.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.54. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52 week low of $144.58 and a 52 week high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

