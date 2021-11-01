Talos Energy (TALO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $303.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.94 million. Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 82.72% and a negative return on equity of 10.97%. On average, analysts expect Talos Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Talos Energy stock opened at $12.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Talos Energy has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $18.93.

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 66,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total transaction of $938,881.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Talos Energy stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 370,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,284 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.45% of Talos Energy worth $5,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Talos Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Talos Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.60.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

