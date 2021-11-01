Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Given New C$5.75 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$4.75 to C$5.75 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TNEYF. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.08.

OTCMKTS TNEYF opened at $2.89 on Thursday. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $3.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.27.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. is an oil and gas exploration and production company, which engages in the identification, evaluation, and operation of resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Its portfolio includes Cardium Oil, and Viking Oil. The company was founded on March 6, 2002 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

