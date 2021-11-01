Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Sold by Brown Capital Management LLC

Brown Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,226,116 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 3,186 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $119,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,818,000 after purchasing an additional 503,482 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 74.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,639 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after acquiring an additional 33,008 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 301,320 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,592,000 after acquiring an additional 6,478 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 17.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 263,189 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $23,226,000 after acquiring an additional 38,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 14.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 72,448 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,391,000 after acquiring an additional 9,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

In related news, EVP Brian B. Hansen sold 32,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $3,829,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,013,047. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.75, for a total value of $1,207,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,949,508.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,978 shares of company stock worth $14,629,270. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

Shares of TNDM stock opened at $136.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.67. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,727.15 and a beta of 0.26. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.19 and a 1 year high of $136.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a current ratio of 6.42.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $172.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.36 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 1.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Recommended Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.