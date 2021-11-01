Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, an increase of 97.7% from the September 30th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:TAYD opened at $11.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.50. The stock has a market cap of $41.69 million, a PE ratio of 38.55 and a beta of 0.90. Taylor Devices has a 1-year low of $8.99 and a 1-year high of $12.43.

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.26 million during the quarter. Taylor Devices had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 2.63%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Taylor Devices from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TAYD. Oppenheimer & Close LLC lifted its position in shares of Taylor Devices by 146.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 63,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 37,855 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Taylor Devices by 29.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 58,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 13,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taylor Devices by 8.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. 16.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taylor Devices Company Profile

Taylor Devices, Inc design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices. Its products include metal bellows dampers, fluid viscous dampers, landing & arresting gear, pumpkin mounts, isolation systems, custom applications, crane buffers, shock absorbers, liquid die springs, lock up devices, and machined springs.

