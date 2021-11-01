Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is a homebuilder and land developer engaged in building single-family detached and attached homes for first-time buyers, move-up families to luxury and active adult customers. The company operates under the Taylor Morrison brand, Monarch brand and Darling Homes brand. It operates in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida and Texas. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.70.

Shares of TMHC opened at $30.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.22. Taylor Morrison Home has a twelve month low of $21.34 and a twelve month high of $33.06.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO C. David Cone sold 271,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $7,439,593.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,618,115.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,470 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 46,523 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 18,611 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 96,795 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 10,674 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,511,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

