TechPrecision Co. (OTCMKTS:TPCS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

TechPrecision Co. (OTCMKTS:TPCS) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decline of 24.4% from the September 30th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 296,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TPCS opened at $2.00 on Monday. TechPrecision has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $2.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.73. The firm has a market cap of $68.40 million, a P/E ratio of 33.26 and a beta of 0.77.

TechPrecision (OTCMKTS:TPCS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. TechPrecision had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $3.41 million for the quarter.

Techprecision Corp. engages in the business of metal fabrication and precision machining. It focuses on the manufacture of precision, large-scale fabricated and machined metal components and systems. The company was founded by Andrew A. Levy in February 2005 and is headquartered in Westminster, MA.

