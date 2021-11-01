Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $5.82 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Teck Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $5.82 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.62. Raymond James also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.32 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th.

