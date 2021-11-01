Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Telenet Group in a research note on Monday, September 20th. HSBC cut shares of Telenet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of TLGHY opened at $18.34 on Friday. Telenet Group has a 52-week low of $18.34 and a 52-week high of $22.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.95.

Telenet Group Holding NV engages in the provision of cable television services. It offers basic and enhanced video, including high definition, pay television and video-on-demand services, high-speed broadband internet and fixed-line, and mobile telephony services to residential subscribers who reside in the company’s network area.

