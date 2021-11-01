Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) by 142.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,992,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,758,644 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Telos were worth $101,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Telos during the first quarter valued at approximately $943,000. Crystal Rock Capital Management grew its position in shares of Telos by 78.3% in the second quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management now owns 145,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,950,000 after purchasing an additional 63,900 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telos in the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Telos in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,960,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Telos by 56.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 111,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 40,260 shares in the last quarter. 50.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Bernard C. Bailey sold 35,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total value of $1,020,987.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,756 shares in the company, valued at $422,611.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jefferson V. Wright sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total value of $377,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 403,856 shares of company stock valued at $12,392,986. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

TLS opened at $25.91 on Monday. Telos Co. has a 52 week low of $18.08 and a 52 week high of $41.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 647.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.61.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Telos had a negative return on equity of 17.50% and a negative net margin of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $52.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.73 million. Research analysts expect that Telos Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

TLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Telos in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on Telos from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Telos from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Telos in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Telos in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.25.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

