Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,900 shares, a growth of 52.7% from the September 30th total of 64,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 202,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEI. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 36.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 43.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter.

TEI traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $7.69. 308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,848. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.92. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $8.23.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.61%.

About Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

