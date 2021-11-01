Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.18.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on THC shares. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Shares of THC opened at $71.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 2.58. Tenet Healthcare has a 12 month low of $24.15 and a 12 month high of $76.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 60.15% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 65,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total transaction of $4,516,422.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total value of $441,797.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,017,497.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,811 shares of company stock valued at $5,762,933. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 0.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 1.6% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 18.2% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.3% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 79,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

Further Reading: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.