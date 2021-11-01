TenUp (TUP) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $282,354.00

TenUp (CURRENCY:TUP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. TenUp has a market capitalization of $4.45 million and approximately $282,354.00 worth of TenUp was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TenUp has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. One TenUp coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000511 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.51 or 0.00109208 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000820 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 855% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00006812 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001093 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000124 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 193.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000027 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TenUp Coin Profile

TUP is a coin. TenUp’s total supply is 228,288,187 coins and its circulating supply is 14,300,413 coins. TenUp’s official Twitter account is @TenupNation and its Facebook page is accessible here . TenUp’s official website is www.tenup.io

TenUp Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenUp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TenUp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TenUp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

