Terminix Global (TMX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Terminix Global to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Terminix Global has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $560.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.90 million. Terminix Global had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 28.16%. On average, analysts expect Terminix Global to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Terminix Global stock opened at $40.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.15. Terminix Global has a 12 month low of $38.47 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

In related news, CEO Brett Ponton bought 5,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.66 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,210.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Terminix Global stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) by 146.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 185,426 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,106 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.15% of Terminix Global worth $8,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of research firms have commented on TMX. Robert W. Baird lowered Terminix Global from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Terminix Global from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America upgraded Terminix Global from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Terminix Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Terminix Global Company Profile

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

