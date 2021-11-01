Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 617.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 330,196 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 284,145 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Tesla were worth $224,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its position in Tesla by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $764.00 to $888.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $910.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $905.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $734.55.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,038.18, for a total transaction of $1,038,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.04, for a total transaction of $7,110,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,997 shares in the company, valued at $19,906,986.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 76,347 shares of company stock worth $62,395,567 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA opened at $1,114.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $800.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $707.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $392.30 and a 1 year high of $1,144.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 580.21, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

