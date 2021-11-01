Tether (USDT) Market Cap Hits $70.32 Billion

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. One Tether coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001649 BTC on popular exchanges. Tether has a total market capitalization of $70.32 billion and $88.52 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Tether has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.54 or 0.00083245 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.64 or 0.00075169 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.09 or 0.00103915 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60,718.53 or 1.00008432 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,271.91 or 0.07036192 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00022824 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002654 BTC.

About Tether

Tether was first traded on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 71,357,845,272 coins and its circulating supply is 70,245,260,762 coins. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tether’s official website is tether.to

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

Tether Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

