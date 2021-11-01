The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.78.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Chemours from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Get The Chemours alerts:

The Chemours stock traded up $0.70 on Wednesday, reaching $28.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.64. The Chemours has a twelve month low of $19.81 and a twelve month high of $38.87.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. The Chemours had a return on equity of 61.31% and a net margin of 4.57%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Chemours will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The Chemours’s payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

In other The Chemours news, SVP David C. Shelton sold 1,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $37,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark P. Vergnano sold 87,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $3,057,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,876 shares of company stock valued at $5,831,699 in the last quarter. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of The Chemours by 112.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 75,021 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after buying an additional 39,721 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of The Chemours by 29.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 12,097 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Chemours during the third quarter worth about $219,000. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of The Chemours by 2.2% during the third quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 116,567 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of The Chemours by 3.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 109,243 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after buying an additional 4,146 shares during the period. 73.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Chemours

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

Featured Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for The Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.