The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,700 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $3,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at $788,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Clorox by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 176,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,038,000 after acquiring an additional 9,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in The Clorox by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 78,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,050,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLX opened at $163.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $156.23 and a 12-month high of $231.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $164.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.21.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The Clorox had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 94.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CLX shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of The Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of The Clorox from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of The Clorox from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.28.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

