The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) Short Interest Update

The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 38.1% from the September 30th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, CFO Todd L. Capitani sold 1,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $53,853.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Brian Adams acquired 1,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.74 per share, with a total value of $42,995.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get The Community Financial alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of The Community Financial by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of The Community Financial by 159.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Community Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $193,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Community Financial by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Community Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCFC opened at $38.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $217.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.97. The Community Financial has a 52-week low of $21.48 and a 52-week high of $39.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.31 and its 200-day moving average is $35.91.

The Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The Community Financial had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 28.78%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Community Financial will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The Community Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.90%.

TCFC has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Community Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised The Community Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday.

About The Community Financial

The Community Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers loans and investments. The firm through its subsidiary, provides demand, savings and time deposits and commercial and residential mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgages, and commercial equipment loans.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for The Community Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Community Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.