The Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) Upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to “Outperform”

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $45.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $40.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Community Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday.

NASDAQ:TCFC opened at $38.12 on Thursday. The Community Financial has a fifty-two week low of $21.48 and a fifty-two week high of $39.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.93 million, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.91.

The Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The Community Financial had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 28.78%. On average, research analysts expect that The Community Financial will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. The Community Financial’s payout ratio is 21.90%.

In related news, Director Michael Brian Adams purchased 1,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.74 per share, with a total value of $42,995.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd L. Capitani sold 1,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $53,853.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.42% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of The Community Financial by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of The Community Financial by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Community Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Community Financial by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Community Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Community Financial Company Profile

The Community Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers loans and investments. The firm through its subsidiary, provides demand, savings and time deposits and commercial and residential mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgages, and commercial equipment loans.

