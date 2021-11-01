The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.540-$0.570 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $353 million-$360 million.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on NAPA. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Duckhorn Portfolio currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.10.
Shares of NYSE NAPA opened at $19.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.63. The Duckhorn Portfolio has a fifty-two week low of $16.16 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 0.82.
In other news, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 11,497,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $225,686,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Pete Przybylinski sold 31,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $684,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,590,381 shares of company stock worth $227,783,487.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio by 1,792.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 9,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio by 1,860.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 18,603 shares during the last quarter. 19.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
The Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile
The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.
