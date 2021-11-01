The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.540-$0.570 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $353 million-$360 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NAPA. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Duckhorn Portfolio currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.10.

Shares of NYSE NAPA opened at $19.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.63. The Duckhorn Portfolio has a fifty-two week low of $16.16 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 11,497,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $225,686,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Pete Przybylinski sold 31,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $684,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,590,381 shares of company stock worth $227,783,487.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio by 1,792.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 9,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio by 1,860.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 18,603 shares during the last quarter. 19.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

