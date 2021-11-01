The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 183,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,385 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust were worth $2,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GGT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 292,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 7,189 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 336.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 223,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 172,406 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 195,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 240.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 71,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 50,517 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust stock opened at $9.15 on Monday. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $11.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th.

About The Gabelli Multimedia Trust

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.

