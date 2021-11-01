The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Big Yellow Group (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) to Neutral

Big Yellow Group (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BYLOF. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Big Yellow Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised Big Yellow Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $1,450.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, HSBC lowered Big Yellow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,450.00.

BYLOF stock remained flat at $$20.00 during trading on Monday. Big Yellow Group has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $21.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.30.

Big Yellow Group Plc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of self storage and related services. It also operates from a platform, including stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage. The company was founded by Nicholas John Vetch, James Ernest Gibson, and Philip Adrian Burks in September 1998 and is headquartered in Bagshot, the United Kingdom.

