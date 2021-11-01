The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Shares Sold by Appaloosa LP

Appaloosa LP lowered its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 31.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,165,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,458,867 shares during the quarter. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber makes up about 1.1% of Appaloosa LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Appaloosa LP’s holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $54,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 25.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,103,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,034,000 after buying an additional 7,076,124 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 21.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,114,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,870,000 after buying an additional 4,639,892 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,781,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127,217 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,886,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,480.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,883,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.71.

Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.40. 101,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,933,817. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a fifty-two week low of $8.48 and a fifty-two week high of $20.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.57.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 0.96%. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.87) EPS. Analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

