The Graph (GRT) Price Hits $0.99 on Top Exchanges

The Graph (CURRENCY:GRT) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. In the last seven days, The Graph has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. The Graph has a total market cap of $4.65 billion and approximately $311.52 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Graph coin can now be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00001621 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.00 or 0.00051024 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $136.19 or 0.00224133 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00011907 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.49 or 0.00096264 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004414 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About The Graph

The Graph (GRT) is a coin. It was first traded on December 15th, 2020. The Graph’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,715,735,200 coins. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog . The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

The Graph Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using US dollars.

