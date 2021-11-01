The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Price Target Increased to $79.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $79.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

HIG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.29.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $72.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.07. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $37.87 and a 52-week high of $78.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.70.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.22%.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, Director Robert B. Allardice III sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $608,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,856.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $355,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,344 shares of company stock worth $2,919,874 over the last three months. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 10.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.