The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $346.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. OTR Global cut shares of The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Loop Capital lowered shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,124. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in The Home Depot by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD traded down $5.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $366.48. The stock had a trading volume of 254,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,820,524. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $339.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $327.70. The Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $375.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.99.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.02 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Home Depot will post 14.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

