The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Arabesque Asset Management Ltd

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 196.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,594 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,679 shares during the period. The Home Depot accounts for about 1.6% of Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $3,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 38.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD traded down $2.80 on Monday, hitting $368.94. 64,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,820,524. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.59 and a 52-week high of $375.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $389.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $339.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $327.70.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.02 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.86%.

HD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Loop Capital cut shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $344.29.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

