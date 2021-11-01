The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Receives $15.94 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.94.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded The Honest from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on The Honest in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on The Honest from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Guggenheim raised The Honest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on The Honest from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC bought a new stake in The Honest during the second quarter worth $114,788,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Honest in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,074,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Honest in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,249,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of The Honest in the 2nd quarter valued at $860,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of The Honest in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Honest stock traded up $0.59 on Friday, hitting $9.74. The stock had a trading volume of 23,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,734. The Honest has a twelve month low of $8.79 and a twelve month high of $23.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $74.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.74 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Honest will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Honest

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

