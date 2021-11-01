The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG) Short Interest Up 30.8% in October

The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the September 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

The InterGroup stock remained flat at $$46.50 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,810. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.05. The InterGroup has a fifty-two week low of $28.91 and a fifty-two week high of $61.61.

In related news, Director John C. Love sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total value of $72,464.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The InterGroup stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.73% of The InterGroup worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The InterGroup

InterGroup Corp. engages in the purchasing, development, operation, rehabilitation, and disposal of real property of various types and description. It operates through the following business segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. The Hotel Operations handles the business activities of hotels.

