The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.11 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $111.9 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $110.01 million.The Pennant Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.530-$0.570 EPS.

NASDAQ:PNTG traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.11. 145,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,978. The Pennant Group has a 52-week low of $22.63 and a 52-week high of $69.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $768.89 million, a P/E ratio of 67.78 and a beta of 2.56.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $110.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.50 million. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 2.85%. Equities analysts expect that The Pennant Group will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PNTG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Pennant Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on The Pennant Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on The Pennant Group in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Pennant Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.50.

About The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

