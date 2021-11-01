The Timken (NYSE:TKR) Announces Earnings Results

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Timken had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The Timken’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:TKR traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.24. The company had a trading volume of 12,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,360. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.30 and a 200 day moving average of $77.95. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.72. The Timken has a 1 year low of $57.80 and a 1 year high of $92.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. The Timken’s payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Timken stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 210.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 684,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 464,666 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.90% of The Timken worth $55,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TKR. KeyCorp reduced their target price on The Timken from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Loop Capital began coverage on The Timken in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on The Timken from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on The Timken from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on The Timken from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Timken has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

The Timken Company Profile

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

