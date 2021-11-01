The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Short Interest Update

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, an increase of 31.3% from the September 30th total of 1,340,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 401,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

In related news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,702 shares of The Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $168,804.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in The Toro during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Toro during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Toro by 106.3% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in The Toro by 48.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Toro during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TTC shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of The Toro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of The Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

TTC traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $97.52. 21,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.04. The Toro has a 1 year low of $80.79 and a 1 year high of $118.13.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $976.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.66 million. The Toro had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Toro will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th were issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 5th. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.77%.

The Toro Company Profile

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

