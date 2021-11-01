The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Short Interest Update

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, an increase of 31.3% from the September 30th total of 1,340,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 401,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.
In related news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,702 shares of The Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $168,804.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in The Toro during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Toro during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Toro by 106.3% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in The Toro by 48.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Toro during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TTC traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $97.52. 21,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.04. The Toro has a 1 year low of $80.79 and a 1 year high of $118.13.
The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $976.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.66 million. The Toro had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Toro will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th were issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 5th. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.77%.
The Toro Company Profile
The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.
