The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Announces Earnings Results

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The Williams Companies updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.240-$1.280 EPS.

Shares of WMB stock traded up $0.45 on Monday, reaching $28.54. 5,902,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,026,403. The Williams Companies has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $29.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.09%.

In other The Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of The Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,231,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the pipeline company to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

WMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut The Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on The Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on The Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.

The Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

