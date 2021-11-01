TheStreet Downgrades Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) to D

TheStreet lowered shares of Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

VIST has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Vista Oil & Gas from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Vista Oil & Gas from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

VIST opened at $6.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Vista Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00. The firm has a market cap of $554.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.24 and a beta of 3.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.96.

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). Vista Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 3.37% and a negative net margin of 7.40%. Sell-side analysts predict that Vista Oil & Gas will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 8,515 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vista Oil & Gas by 733.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 355,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 312,627 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 675.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 140,650 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 1,236.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 511,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 473,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.56% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Oil & Gas

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.

