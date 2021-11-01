Thomas Credland Sells 80,000 Shares of Rupert Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUP) Stock

Rupert Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUP) Senior Officer Thomas Credland sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.92, for a total value of C$393,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 477,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,348,808.

Thomas Credland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 21st, Thomas Credland sold 22,600 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.55, for a total value of C$102,830.00.

Shares of CVE RUP traded up C$0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$4.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,583. The company has a current ratio of 20.98, a quick ratio of 20.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.09. Rupert Resources Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$3.44 and a 12-month high of C$6.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$834.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.42.

Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Rupert Resources Ltd. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Rupert Resources from C$6.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Rupert Resources Company Profile

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principle projects include the Pahtavaara gold mine, mill, and exploration permits, as well as concessions comprising 509 square kilometers land package that is located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Northern Finland; and the Hirsikangas gold deposit that is located in Central Finland.

