thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,397,700 shares, an increase of 86.4% from the September 30th total of 1,823,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,788.3 days.

Shares of TYEKF opened at $10.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.50. thyssenkrupp has a 12-month low of $4.89 and a 12-month high of $14.40.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a net margin of 34.89% and a negative return on equity of 35.97%.

ThyssenKrupp AG is an international group of companies comprising largely independent industrial and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Marine Systems, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Corporate. The Components Technology segment offers components for the automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for the wind turbines.

