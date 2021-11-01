Tierion (TNT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $48,568.00

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. One Tierion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000245 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tierion has traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. Tierion has a total market capitalization of $52.14 million and approximately $48,568.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00051099 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $139.73 or 0.00229158 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00012297 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.93 or 0.00096640 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004432 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Tierion Profile

Tierion is a coin. Its launch date was August 25th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 coins. Tierion’s official website is tierion.com . Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tierion is a platform for data verification. Tierion works by creating a proof that links data to a transaction on a blockchain. This is called anchoring. Anyone with this proof can verify the data’s integrity and timestamp without relying on a trusted authority. “

Buying and Selling Tierion

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tierion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tierion using one of the exchanges listed above.

