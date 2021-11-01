Titan Coin (TTN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.79 Million

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. Titan Coin has a total market cap of $1.79 million and approximately $89.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Titan Coin has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Titan Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Titan Coin alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003459 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00007194 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Titan Coin

Titan Coin (CRYPTO:TTN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Titan Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titan Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Titan Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Titan Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Titan Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.