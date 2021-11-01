TOWER (TOWER) Price Up 29.2% This Week

TOWER (CURRENCY:TOWER) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 1st. TOWER has a total market capitalization of $14.97 million and approximately $1.61 million worth of TOWER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TOWER has traded up 29.2% against the US dollar. One TOWER coin can now be bought for $0.0630 or 0.00000104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.87 or 0.00050964 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.26 or 0.00221678 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00011882 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.18 or 0.00096064 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004441 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

TOWER Profile

TOWER is a coin. It launched on February 25th, 2021. TOWER’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 237,619,987 coins. TOWER’s official Twitter account is @CrazyDefenseEN

According to CryptoCompare, “Crazy Defense Heroes is a tower defense mobile game, with a fantasy storyline, RPG characters and over 500 levels of innovative gameplay. These NFTs are rare collectibles representing in-game items, which can be sold at secondary markets. “

