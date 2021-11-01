Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLUBQ) Short Interest Update

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLUBQ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the September 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CLUBQ remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,867. Town Sports International has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.05.

Town Sports International Company Profile

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified holding company that owns subsidiaries engaged in a number of business and investment activities. It operates through the Clubs segment, which is comprised under the NYSC, BSC, PSC and WSC brand names. Its locations offer a group exercise and fitness programs, racquet sports, pools, basketball courts and other recreational activities.

