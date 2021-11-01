Tranche Finance Trading Up 6.8% Over Last Week (SLICE)

Tranche Finance (CURRENCY:SLICE) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. Tranche Finance has a total market cap of $13.51 million and approximately $103,012.00 worth of Tranche Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tranche Finance has traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Tranche Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.68 or 0.00001099 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.37 or 0.00051056 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $136.36 or 0.00221946 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00011966 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.27 or 0.00096465 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004434 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Tranche Finance Profile

SLICE is a coin. It launched on December 29th, 2020. Tranche Finance’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Tranche Finance’s official Twitter account is @TrancheFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Tranche is a decentralized protocol for managing risk. The protocol integrates with any interest accrual token, such as Compound's cTokens and AAVE's aTokens, to create two new interest-bearing instruments, one with a fixed-rate, Tranche A, and one with a variable rate, Tranche B. The protocol is currently integrated with Compound and charges fees in Dai and ETH. Accrued fees are exchanged for SLICE tokens through Uniswap pools. SLICE holders can vote on protocol parameters and other governance issues, as well as stake their SLICE or SLICE-LP tokens for rewards. “

