Transphorm, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGAN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Transphorm, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGAN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 49.0% from the September 30th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Transphorm in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

TGAN opened at $5.10 on Monday. Transphorm has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $9.50. The stock has a market cap of $212.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.33.

Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Transphorm will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Transphorm, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor components used in power conversion in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Europe. Its GaN devices allows customers to design smaller, lighter, and cooler power systems creating increased functional value in end products, including smartphone power adapters/fast-chargers, power supplies for datacenter servers/communication, industrial power converters, and chargers/converters/inverters for electric vehicles.

