Travel + Leisure Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.42 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:TNL)

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Travel + Leisure in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now expects that the company will earn $3.42 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.23. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Travel + Leisure’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.19 EPS.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on TNL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travel + Leisure currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.43.

Shares of TNL stock opened at $54.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.93 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.48. Travel + Leisure has a 52 week low of $31.74 and a 52 week high of $68.26.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $839.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.79 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is presently -127.66%.

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total value of $36,762.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Travel + Leisure during the third quarter worth $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Travel + Leisure during the third quarter worth $27,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Travel + Leisure by 383.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Travel + Leisure during the second quarter worth $51,000. 87.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.