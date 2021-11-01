Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have weighed in on TPRKY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Travis Perkins from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Travis Perkins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

OTCMKTS TPRKY traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.49. 1,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,193. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.38. Travis Perkins has a 12-month low of $19.91 and a 12-month high of $29.26.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.6505 per share. This represents a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th.

Travis Perkins Company Profile

Travis Perkins Plc is engaged in the supply of general building materials, timber, plumbing, heating, kitchens, bathrooms and landscaping materials. It operates through the following segment: General Merchanting, Contracts, Consumer, and Plumbing & Heating.The General Merchanting segment supplies products for all types of repair, maintenance and improvement projects as well as new residential and commercial construction.The Contracts segment manages contractors and subcontractors in the residential, infrastructure, commercial, and industrial construction sectors.

