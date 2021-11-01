Treat DAO (TREAT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.58 Million

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. In the last seven days, Treat DAO has traded 31.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Treat DAO has a market capitalization of $4.58 million and approximately $45,484.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Treat DAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.58 or 0.00007439 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.57 or 0.00079997 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.92 or 0.00075626 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.70 or 0.00104916 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,863.88 or 1.00239323 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,261.91 or 0.07019128 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00022693 BTC.

About Treat DAO

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Treat DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Treat DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Treat DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

