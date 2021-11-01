TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $64.27 Million

Analysts expect TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) to post sales of $64.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for TriState Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $63.75 million and the highest estimate coming in at $64.80 million. TriState Capital reported sales of $50.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that TriState Capital will report full-year sales of $235.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $234.73 million to $236.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $281.80 million, with estimates ranging from $278.00 million to $285.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TriState Capital.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. TriState Capital had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 9.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. B. Riley cut shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TriState Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Shares of NASDAQ TSC opened at $30.05 on Monday. TriState Capital has a 12-month low of $12.41 and a 12-month high of $31.24. The stock has a market cap of $996.37 million, a PE ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in TriState Capital by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in TriState Capital by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 179,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 17,320 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in TriState Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 33.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 13,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of TriState Capital in the second quarter valued at about $137,000. 76.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriState Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

