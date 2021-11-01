Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Hits New 12-Month High at $118.96

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $118.96 and last traded at $118.91, with a volume of 780 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $117.30.
TBK has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.07 price objective (down from $78.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $112.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.51.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 1.07.
In other news, EVP Gail Lehmann sold 7,917 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $932,939.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Todd Sparks sold 6,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.19, for a total transaction of $541,115.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,261 shares of company stock worth $8,441,943 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TBK. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 1,134.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 191,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,216,000 after buying an additional 175,952 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 18.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,091,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,045,000 after buying an additional 167,858 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 10.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,607,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,376,000 after buying an additional 151,989 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $10,925,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 82.0% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 222,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,515,000 after purchasing an additional 100,212 shares during the period. 79.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Triumph Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:TBK)
Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.
