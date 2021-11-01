Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Hits New 12-Month High at $118.96

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $118.96 and last traded at $118.91, with a volume of 780 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $117.30.

TBK has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.07 price objective (down from $78.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $112.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.51.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.14). Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 17.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gail Lehmann sold 7,917 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $932,939.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Todd Sparks sold 6,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.19, for a total transaction of $541,115.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,261 shares of company stock worth $8,441,943 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TBK. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 1,134.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 191,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,216,000 after buying an additional 175,952 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 18.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,091,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,045,000 after buying an additional 167,858 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 10.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,607,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,376,000 after buying an additional 151,989 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $10,925,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 82.0% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 222,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,515,000 after purchasing an additional 100,212 shares during the period. 79.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

